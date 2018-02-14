Argentina central bank holds policy rate at 27.25 pct

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank held its benchmark seven-day interbank lending rate at 27.25 percent on Wednesday, the monetary authority said in a statement, amid an increase in inflation expectations and “mixed signals” in prices so far this year.

The central bank had lowered rates in each of the prior two decisions it had taken since the South American country’s government loosened its 2018 inflation target to 15 percent, from 8-12 percent previously. The bank had said that change allowed it to moderate its contractionary bias.

But the monetary authority’s monthly survey of economists published earlier this month revealed that median inflation expectations had increased to 19.4 percent for 2018, up from 17.4 percent previously and well above the government target.

“Given that high-frequency indicators show mixed signals regarding the evolution of prices in the first weeks of the year, the central bank decided it should act cautiously,” the statement read.

Argentina’s official Indec statistics agency is expected to publish January inflation data on Thursday. Consumer prices rose 24.8 percent in 2017, well above the government’s target range of 12-17 percent inflation. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)