June 26, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina central bank holds rate in first decision since shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank kept its policy rate stable at 40 percent on Tuesday in the first interest rate decision since Luis Caputo took over as governor of the monetary authority earlier this month.

Caputo, a former finance minister, replaced Federico Sturzenegger at the helm of the central bank on June 14 as the peso currency plunged to record lows. Caputo had previously hiked banks’ reserve requirements and lowered a cap on banks’ foreign currency holdings. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Phil Berlowitz )

