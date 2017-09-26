FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 26.25 pct
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 24 days ago

Argentina central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 26.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank kept its benchmark seven-day interbank lending rate unchanged at 26.25 percent on Tuesday, the monetary authority said in a statement.

“High frequency indicators suggest that inflation in September will not exceed the levels seen since May,” the statement said. “The monetary authority has repeatedly pointed out that it will seek to keep decreasing core inflation in a more forceful way.”

The central bank has held the rate steady since a hike in April. It is targeting year-end inflation between 12 percent and 17 percent this year and between 8 percent and 12 percent next year. Private analysts call both forecasts optimistic.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool

