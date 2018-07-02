UPDATE 1-Argentina central bank hikes reserve requirements -statement

(Adds central bank statement)

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Monday that it hiked bank reserve requirements by 3 percentage points, following a hike of three percentage points on June 18 as monetary policymakers seek to calm inflation and end a run on the peso currency.

“The increase in reserve requirements today will apply only to pesos reserves and will be added to another increase of 3 percentage points that went into effect on June 18 and to the additional 2 percentage points that will come into effect on July 18,” the statement said.