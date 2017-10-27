Argentina approves emergency natural gas exports to Chile

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Argentina has authorized the export of natural gas to neighboring Chile for assistance in emergency situations, according to an Energy Ministry resolution published in the government’s official gazette on Friday.

The resolution authorizes state company Energía Argentina Sociedad Anonima (ENARSA) to supply up to 3.5 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

“ENARSA shall re-import volumes of natural gas equivalent to those exported through the authorization granted (...) within 30 calendar days from the date of delivery to the buyer,” the resolution says.

Last month a Chilean official said he expected a deal that would allow both countries to send gas or electricity at one point of the frontier and obtain needed supplies at another border point.

The two countries share a 3,300-mile (5,300-kilometer) border running north to south along the rugged terrain of the Andes mountains.

Chile is currently undergoing a broader transmission buildout. In August, its government said it hoped to have a formal proposal to pitch to investors for a line connecting northern Chile with southern Peru by the end of the current administration in March.