BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank signed a deal with China on Sunday to extend a currency swap by $8.6 billion, during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the bank said in a statement.

The new deal brings the total swap amount to $18.69 billion. The agreement is an extension of a swap first signed between the two countries’ central banks in July 2017. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, editing by Ross Colvin)