BUENOS AIRES, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it bought $30 million at an average price of 37.4740 per U.S. dollar in the foreign exchange market on Wednesday.

The central bank has been intervening by buying up to $50 million every day since Jan. 10 in an effort to keep the peso currency within a targeted band. The bank has so far bought $190 million. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Cassandra Garrison; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Susan Thomas)