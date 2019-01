BUENOS AIRES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank bought $50 million in the foreign exchange market on Monday at average price of 37.131 pesos per U.S. dollar, traders said.

The intervention came on top of the central bank buying $40 million on Friday as part of its effort to keep the peso within a targeted band of 37.451 per dollar and 48.466 per dollar.

After Monday’s intervention, the local currency was 0.57 percent weaker at 37.15 to the greenback.