BUENOS AIRES, March 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.47 percent stronger on Friday at 42.3 pesos per dollar, traders told Reuters, after the embattled currency had posted a record low on Thursday.

The peso has weakened sharply this week, with the Thursday fall taking it down over 11 percent for 2019 and renewing fears after a sell-off in 2018 saw the Argentine currency lose around half its value against the greenback. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola Adam Jourdan)