Argentine peso opens down 3.34 pct; hits record low vs dollar - traders

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s embattled peso currency opened sharply weaker on Thursday to hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar, cranking up the challenge on President Mauricio Macri’s administration as it looks to tame unruly local markets.

The peso dropped 3.34 percent at the open to 45.50 pesos per dollar. It had tripped 3.52 percent lower on Wednesday as uncertainty over a biting recession and high inflation fed investor nervousness about elections in October. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)