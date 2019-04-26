Argentine peso opens up 2.04 pct to 44.2 per dollar - traders

BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened up 2.04 percent at 44.2 per dollar on Friday, traders told Reuters, recovering after a crash earlier in the week took the embattled currency to record lows against the greenback.

Argentine bonds and the peso have been hammered this week as uncertainty over a biting recession and high inflation frayed investor nerves about political upheaval in Latin America’s No. 3 economy ahead of elections later this year.