Argentine peso weakens 2.24 percent to fortnight low - traders

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency weakened 2.24 percent to around 42 pesos per dollar in morning trading on Friday, traders told Reuters, taking the currency to its weakest level against the greenback in a fortnight.

Emerging-market currencies fell more broadly on Friday after weak data from Europe re-affirmed fears over global growth, wiping out much of the support the Federal Reserve provided earlier in the week with its accommodating monetary policy.

Argentina’s peso has lost around 10 percent so far in 2019, after a currency crisis last year saw it shed around half its value against the U.S. dollar in 2018.