BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a current account deficit of $9.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

That compared with a deficit of $7.2 billion in the first quarter of 2017 and a deficit of $9.3 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)