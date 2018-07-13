Argentina launches tender for $750 mln hydroelectric project

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina will open bidding on Monday for the construction of a $750 million hydroelectric dam project in the western province of San Juan, the government announced on Friday.

Construction of the 70 Megawatt “El Tambolar” dam, located along the San Juan River, is expected to take 5 years to complete, the government said in a statement.

“The project, which involves the construction of the dam, the spillway, the adduction tunnel and the powerhouse, will directly create over 1,500 jobs in addition to 3,000 more indirectly,” the government said. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Scott Squires)