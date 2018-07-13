FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 13, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina launches tender for $750 mln hydroelectric project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina will open bidding on Monday for the construction of a $750 million hydroelectric dam project in the western province of San Juan, the government announced on Friday.

Construction of the 70 Megawatt “El Tambolar” dam, located along the San Juan River, is expected to take 5 years to complete, the government said in a statement.

“The project, which involves the construction of the dam, the spillway, the adduction tunnel and the powerhouse, will directly create over 1,500 jobs in addition to 3,000 more indirectly,” the government said. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Scott Squires)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.