BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina closed an early restructuring of $41.715 billion in local law bonds denominated in a foreign currency, a local securities regulator said on Friday.

The statement indicated a 98.1% acceptance rate for the Bonar 2024 bond and 98.5% for the Bonar 2020 bond. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)