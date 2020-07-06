Argentina country risk index falls after improved debt revamp offer

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s country risk index fell 72 points to 2,437 on Monday after the government unveiled an improved restructuring offer to creditors and received early positive responses as it looks to reach a deal by an Aug. 4 deadline.

The country risk index has tracked tense negotiations over recent months to revamp $65 billion in foreign debt as Argentina looks to avoid a messy legal standoff with creditors after defaulting for the ninth time in May. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)