July 6, 2020

UPDATE 1-Argentina bonds jump over 3% after improved debt revamp offer

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s over-the-counter bonds jumped an average 3.1% on Monday after the government unveiled an improved restructuring offer to creditors and received early positive responses as it looks to reach a deal by an Aug. 4 deadline.

The country risk index also fell 76 basis points to 2,433.

Argentine bonds have over recent months tracked tense negotiations to revamp $65 billion in foreign debt as the South American nation looks to avoid a messy legal standoff with creditors after defaulting for the ninth time in May. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hernan Nessi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

