Argentina extends debt talks deadline until June 12 - statement

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Monday that it would extend a deadline to June 12 for talks with creditors to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt. The deadline had been set to expire on Tuesday.

The additional extension comes after Argentina defaulted on a bond interest payment last month, and as officials and creditors have looked to bring the two sides closer together to strike a broader restructuring deal. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)