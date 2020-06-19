Financials
Argentina govt to extend debt deadline after talks stall - official sources

BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will extend a Friday deadline for a $65 billion debt restructuring invitation, two official sources told Reuters, after late-stage talks with creditors hit a snag this week over what the final proposal would look like.

The two sources, who asked not to be named as the plans were private, said that the new cut-off date for a deal was still to be determined. The deadline for a deal, key to averting a messy legal standoff, has been pushed back several times.

