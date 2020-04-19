Argentine economy minister says coronavirus did not influence debt offer- local media

BUENOS AIRES, April 19 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic did not influence the debt restructuring offer that the Argentine government made to its international creditors to dodge a painful default, the country’s economy minister said in an interview with local media published on Sunday.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman said in the interview with news website El Cohete a la Luna that the offer is “the same that had been proposed before coronavirus because the situation was already really harsh and the country faced very strong restrictions.”

Argentina laid out details of its external bond restructuring offer on Friday, which would involve pushing maturities back to 2030 and beyond, part of its drive to revamp an unsustainable debt burden. The offer to international creditors affects about $66.2 billion in foreign-law debt.

The country is grappling with a larger $323 billion debt pile, even as its already anemic economy has plummeted since the country went on lockdown to slow the spread of a coronavirus pandemic in March.

“This is the offer that Argentina can sustain. In the case that it is accepted, a problem will have been solved. In case it is not accepted, we have already considered that we are in virtual default,” Guzman said.