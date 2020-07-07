Argentina's Guzman says expects Ad Hoc creditor group to oppose debt offer - radio

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Tuesday that he expected the key Ad Hoc creditor group to oppose the government’s latest debt restructuring offer despite the proposal gaining support from some quarters.

“We expect that there will shortly be a statement against it and that then they will take some time to decide,” Guzman told local Radio Con Vos, adding the government would consider closing a deal with “part” of its creditors.

“Today we have the support of an important part of the market,” he added. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan)