Argentina gov't unveils latest amendments to debt restructuring proposal

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government unveiled the latest amended version of its debt restructuring proposal that it said had been shared with creditors during the most recent round of talks as the grains producing country races to win bondholders to a deal.

An official source earlier told Reuters that the government’s current offer had been improved to around 50 cents on the dollar with an additional sweetener linked to the country’s agricultural exports. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)