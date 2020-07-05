Argentina unveils sweetened debt offer to creditors; sets Aug 4 deadline

BUENOS AIRES, July 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government unveiled an amended restructuring proposal on Sunday and set a deadline of Aug. 4 for creditors to accept it, adding some key sweeteners as it looks to defuse recent tensions with bondholders and strike a deal.

The country’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez had told local radio earlier on Sunday that the new proposal would be released and was the “maximum effort” the recession-hit country could make. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Eliana Raszewksi and Jorge Iorio)