Financials
June 16, 2020 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina extends confidentiality agreements for debt talks by one day -source

Walter Bianchi

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentina has extended confidentiality agreements with creditors by one day to allow further negotiations as the two sides seek a last-ditch agreement to restructure around $65 billion in debt.

A source close to the negotiations told Reuters that the nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) would be extended once more, after a previous extension from last Friday to Tuesday.

Argentina’s government is expected to unveil an amended debt restructuring proposal to win over its foreign creditors ahead of a deadline to a reach an agreement that was pushed back on Friday to June 19. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by Grant McCool)

