Argentina extends NDAs with creditors to allow debt talks to continue - minister

BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy minister said on Friday that the country had extended confidentiality agreements with creditors until next Tuesday to allow further negotiations as the two sides race to strike an agreement to restructure around $65 billion in debt.

In a statement sent to reporters, Martin Guzman said the extension of the nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) meant that “talks with creditors will also continue until that date”.

Argentina’s government is expected to unveil an amended debt restructuring proposal to win over its foreign creditors ahead of a deadline to a reach an agreement that was pushed back earlier on Friday to June 19.