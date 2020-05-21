Argentina creditor group member says 'should be enough flexibility to get to a deal' on debt

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) - A prominent member of an Argentina creditor group member said on Thursday that there “should be enough flexibility to get to a deal” with the government on the country’s debt restructuring, but added “let’s see.”

Hans Humes, who heads Greylock Capital and has spearheaded a group of hedgefunds and other private creditors, was speaking at a virtual conference on Argentina’s ongoing debt negotiations.

Argentine officials are weighing counteroffers from its creditors for the restructuring of $65 billion in debt before a May 22 deadline.