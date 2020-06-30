Argentina creditor groups criticize lack of gov't engagement in debt talks

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - Two major Argentine creditor groups said on Tuesday that there had been “no meaningful engagement” between themselves and the country’s government since June 17 when talks to restructure around $65 billion in debts stalled.

The Ad Hoc and Exchange creditor groups said in a joint statement that a “lack of serious engagement from the Argentine authorities is deeply concerning”, but that they remained ready to “engage constructively” to reach a deal. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)