Argentina debt deadlock remains as President signals talks go on

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday that talks with bondholders to restructure $65 billion of the country’s foreign debt would continue with the two sides still deadlocked over what the final offer should look like.

Fernandez, a center-left Peronist, tweeted that he and economy minister Martin Guzman continued to “dialogue in good faith” with creditors with the aim of reaching a sustainable agreement after a deadline to do so expired on Friday.

“The possibility of extending the offer continues until Monday, May 11,” he wrote. “When this term expires we will define the steps to follow. As always, our goal is to make commitments that we can meet.” (Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Lucila Sigal; Editing by Adam Jourdan)