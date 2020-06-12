Financials
June 12, 2020 / 7:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Argentina extends debt talks deadline to June 19

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Friday that it would extend a deadline for talks with creditors to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt by a week until June 19. The previously pushed-back deadline had been set to expire on Friday.

The additional extension, announced in a statement, comes as Argentina and its creditors edge towards a deal that would help avoid a messy legal standoff after the recession-hit South American nation defaulted for the ninth time in May. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Nicolas Misculin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below