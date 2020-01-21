Bonds News
Argentina government to send debt sustainability bill to Congress- economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will send a bill to Congress to restore debt sustainability, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Tuesday.

Argentina is continuing talks this week with the International Monetary Fund, which has a $57-billion financing program with the country, Guzman said in a press conference.

Guzman requested that bondholders voluntarily restructure debt in an orderly way as Argentina prepares to renegotiate about $100 billion in sovereign debt. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Maximilian Heath, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

