BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - Argentina issued two U.S. dollar-denominated Treasury notes for $760 million maturing in August, the Finance Ministry said in the government’s official gazette on Monday.

That included $506.4 million in notes to be paid out in U.S. dollars and $253.2 million in notes to be paid out in pesos at the central bank’s reference exchange rate. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi Writing by Luc Cohen)