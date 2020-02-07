Argentina over the counter bonds jump 1.6% on debt deal optimism - traders

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds jumped 1.6% on Friday thanks to optimism over an eventual debt restructuring deal as the government gets ready to host a technical mission of International Monetary Fund economists next week, traders said.

Risk spreads on Argentine bonds tightened 62 basis points to 1,839 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury papers, according to JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus.