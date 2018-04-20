FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina reaches debt repo deal for up to $1 bln with Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentina approved the sale and future repurchase of up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) in bonds with Credit Suisse, the government said on Friday in its official gazette.

The U.S.-dollar denominated bonds mature in 2025 and have an interest rate of 5.75 percent. The move comes after the South American country reached a $1 billion repurchase deal with HSBC in late March.

The government has said it plans to raise between $2 billion and $3 billion this year through repurchase deals. Finance Minister Luis Caputo has said Argentina does not plan to sell new debt in the international markets in 2018 after raising $9 billion through dollar bonds in January. ($1 = 0.9720 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Hernan Nessi Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.