Argentina readies debt proposal, no 'understanding' yet with creditors -economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, April 16 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman laid out the framework of the country’s proposal to international bondholders on Thursday to restructure close to $70 billion in foreign debts, as the South American nation races to push back an unsustainable debt burden that it cannot currently pay.

Guzman, speaking in a televised news conference, said government officials had still not reached an “understanding” with bondholders but that the offer would be formally shared on Friday.

The average interest the country would pay under its proposal is 2.33%, Guzman said.

Argentina’s proposal, which was initially expected to be made in mid-March, has been delayed by the global coronavirus pandemic, which has buffeted the country’s already fragile economy and led to a nationwide lockdown.