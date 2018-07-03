Argentina says 2019 net financing needs from markets $8 bln

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina will have to raise a net $8 billion in the domestic debt market in 2019 to meet financing needs that include a $7.4 billion primary deficit and $25 billion in debt principal and interest payments, according to a Treasury Ministry document.

The presentation by Treasury Ministry Nicolas Dujovne to investors, dated July 2018 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, says Argentina will use $11.7 billion from its $50 billion credit line with the International Monetary Fund in 2019 and $13.4 billion between July and December 2018. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom Writing by Luc Cohen)