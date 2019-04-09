Bonds News
April 9, 2019

Argentina sells $1.575 bln worth of Treasury notes -econ ministry

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (Reuters) - Argentina issued two series of treasury notes denominated in U.S. dollars and Argentine pesos on Tuesday for an equivalent of about $1.575 billion, the economy ministry said in a statement.

The issuance included $700 million in so-called “Letes” notes due in 217 days, at a nominal annual interest rate of 4.5 percent. It also included $875 million worth of peso-denominated “Lecap” paper due in 110 days at 55.0 percent.

- Exchange rate: 1 dollar = 43.41 pesos <ARS = RASL>

Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Iorio; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler

