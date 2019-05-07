Bonds News
May 7, 2019 / 9:49 PM / in an hour

Argentina sells $1.675 bln worth of Treasury notes - economy ministry

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 7 (Reuters) - Argentina issued two series of treasury notes denominated in U.S. dollars and Argentine pesos on Tuesday for an equivalent of about $1.675 billion, the economy ministry said in a statement.

The issuance included $988 million in so-called “Letes” notes due in 70 days, at a nominal annual interest rate of 4.0 percent. It also included $687.1 million worth of peso-denominated “Lecap” paper due in 49 days at 59.43 percent.

The economy ministry said it had received a total of 12,396 purchase orders for the treasury notes. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

