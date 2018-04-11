FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Argentina sells $2.3 billion in Treasury notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $2.3 billion in Treasury notes to refinance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government sold $500 million in dollar-denominated 196-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 2.99 percent, for which it received $845 million in orders, and $350 million in 364-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 3.5 percent, for which it received $697 million in orders.

It sold 30 billion pesos ($1.49 billion) in peso-denominated 182-day notes at a nominal annual interest rate of 24.91 percent, for which it received 39.14 billion pesos in orders. ($1 = 20.1450 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.