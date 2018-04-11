Argentina sells $2.3 billion in Treasury notes

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $2.3 billion in Treasury notes to refinance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government sold $500 million in dollar-denominated 196-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 2.99 percent, for which it received $845 million in orders, and $350 million in 364-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 3.5 percent, for which it received $697 million in orders.

It sold 30 billion pesos ($1.49 billion) in peso-denominated 182-day notes at a nominal annual interest rate of 24.91 percent, for which it received 39.14 billion pesos in orders. ($1 = 20.1450 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Matthew Lewis)