Argentina sells $3.4 bln in Treasury notes

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $3.4 billion in Treasury notes to refinance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government sold 49.275 billion pesos ($2.44 billion) in peso-denominated 182-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 25.46 percent, $500 million in dollar-denominated 182-day notes at a nominal rate of 2.85 percent, and $500 million in 343-day dollar notes at a nominal annual rate of 3.54 percent.

Orders for the peso-denominated notes totaled 60.44 billion pesos, while orders for the 182-day and 343-day dollar notes attracted $1.4 billion and $698 million, respectively. ($1 = 20.2090 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)