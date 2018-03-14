FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 14, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Argentina sells $3.4 bln in Treasury notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $3.4 billion in Treasury notes to refinance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government sold 49.275 billion pesos ($2.44 billion) in peso-denominated 182-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 25.46 percent, $500 million in dollar-denominated 182-day notes at a nominal rate of 2.85 percent, and $500 million in 343-day dollar notes at a nominal annual rate of 3.54 percent.

Orders for the peso-denominated notes totaled 60.44 billion pesos, while orders for the 182-day and 343-day dollar notes attracted $1.4 billion and $698 million, respectively. ($1 = 20.2090 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.