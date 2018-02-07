Argentina sells $4.6 bln in bonds, Treasury notes

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $4.6 billion in bonds and Treasury notes, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to raise $30 billion in 2018 to finance a primary fiscal deficit seen at 3.2 percent of gross domestic product.

The government sold 70.481 billion pesos ($3.58 billion) in one-year peso-denominated bonds, for which it received 74.189 billion pesos in orders. It sold $500 million in 196-day notes and $500 million in one-year notes, for which it received $778 million and $526 million in orders, respectively. ($1 = 19.6800 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)