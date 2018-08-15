FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 15, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina sells $769 million in Treasury notes -Treasury Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina sold 23.1 billion pesos ($769.63 million) in Treasury notes on Wednesday, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement, split between 14.2 billion pesos in 105-day notes and 8.9 billion pesos in 224-day notes.

Both instruments were denominated in pesos, but investors could subscribe in dollars at Tuesday’s exchange rate. The 105-day notes had a nominal annual interest rate 42.2 percent, while the rate for the 224-day notes was 39.8 percent. ($1 = 30.00 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.