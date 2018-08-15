Argentina sells $769 million in Treasury notes -Treasury Ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina sold 23.1 billion pesos ($769.63 million) in Treasury notes on Wednesday, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement, split between 14.2 billion pesos in 105-day notes and 8.9 billion pesos in 224-day notes.

Both instruments were denominated in pesos, but investors could subscribe in dollars at Tuesday’s exchange rate. The 105-day notes had a nominal annual interest rate 42.2 percent, while the rate for the 224-day notes was 39.8 percent. ($1 = 30.00 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen)