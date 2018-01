BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $800 million in Treasury notes to refinance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government sold $400 million in 196-day Treasury notes and $400 million in 364-day Treasury notes, for which it received $3.174 billion and $1.741 billion in orders, respectively. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)