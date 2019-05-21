Argentina sells $900 mln worth of Treasury notes -economy ministry

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) - Argentina issued two series of treasury notes denominated in U.S. dollars on Tuesday for an equivalent of about $900 million, the economy ministry said in a statement.

The issuance included $600 million in so-called “Letes” notes due in 63 days, at a nominal annual interest rate of 4.0 percent. A second series of $300 million in Letes, due in 210 days, was issued at a rate of 6.21 percent.

The economy ministry said it had received a total of 7,719 purchase orders for the treasury notes for a total $1.071 billion. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis)