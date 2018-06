BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $761 million in Treasury notes to refinance maturing debt, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government sold $299 million in 105-day paper at a nominal annual interest rate of 3.69 percent and $462 million in 238-day notes at 4.45 percent.

The government received $407 million in orders for the 105-day debt and $468 million in orders for the 238-day paper.