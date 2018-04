BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina sold Treasury notes for $1.070 billion to refinance maturing debt and a local currency bond due in 2025 worth 29.098 billion pesos ($1.436 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The government sold $670 million in 217-day notes with a nominal annual interest rate of 3.05 percent and $400 million in 364-day notes with a rate of 3.69 percent, it said. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dan Grebler)