Argentina to make debt revamp proposal to creditors this week - economy ministry source

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentina is set to make a delayed debt restructuring proposal to international creditors this week, an economy ministry source said on Tuesday, the next key step as the country looks to strike a deal to avoid a damaging default.

Argentina’s government is locked in talks to revamp close to $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law to push back payments that it says the country cannot pay unless given time to revive stalled economic growth. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)