Argentina to present amended debt revamp offer to regulators -source

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentina will present an amended bond restructuring offer to U.S. regulators on Thursday or Friday, a source at the economy ministry told Reuters on Monday as the government pushes forward with the restructuring of about $65 billion in sovereign debt.

The source asked not to be named because the restructuring talks are private, and highly sensitive as the country struggles to calm its markets while negotiating new terms with bondholders.