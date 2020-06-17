Financials
June 17, 2020 / 9:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina will not renew NDAs with creditors over debt restructuring -govt source

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - Argentina will not extend confidentiality agreements with creditors due to expire on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters, suggesting last ditch talks have wrapped up as the government races to strike a deal to restructure around $65 billion in debt.

The nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) have been previously extended to allow negotiations to continue and a gap between the two sides to be closed.

Argentina’s government is expected to unveil an amended debt restructuring proposal to win over its foreign creditors ahead of a deadline to reach an agreement that is currently penciled in for June 19. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below