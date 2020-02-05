Argentina's Guzman hails IMF's "very constructive approach" to debt crunch

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday he has seen a “very constructive approach from the IMF” to the country’s debt crunch and will need cooperation from bondholders to restructure sovereign obligations.

Speaking at a televised economists’ conference at the Vatican, Guzman said time was of the essence in restructuring the country’s sovereign bonds and stood by the government’s deadline of having a bond revamp deal done by the end of March.

A technical mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Buenos Aires next week to discuss obligations owed to the fund and Argentina’s credit crunch, amid recession and high inflation.