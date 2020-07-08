Argentine bonds strengthen 0.9%, news awaited on debt restructuring

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds rose an average 0.9% on Wednesday and risk spreads tightened 20 basis points to 2,323 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper as the market awaited a response from creditors to the government’s bond revamp offer.

Argentina’s Economy Minister said on Tuesday that the fate of a $65 billion debt restructuring deal was in the hands of creditors after the government recently submitted its “final offer”.